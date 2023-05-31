Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lizzo has addressed the “daily” onslaught of hurtful Twitter comments about at her weight, admitting that “it’s really starting to make me hate the world”.

On Wednesday (31 May), the Grammy-winning artist responded to a tweet about her weight, writing: “I JUST logged on [to] the app and this is the type of s*** I see about me on a daily basis.”

Beneath, she included a repost of the original comment, which read: “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.”

The “About Damn Time” singer added: “Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’

“I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO...,” she clarified, saying that she was “tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls***”.

In another post, Lizzo reacted to a second comment, which read: “I don’t think Lizzie wants to be smaller... yet... If she did, she would be. It’s her brand.”

Correcting them, the 35-year-old pop singer said: “This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out.

Lizzo Twitter response (Lizzo Twitter screenshot)

“Y’all speak on s*** y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated.”

Following up, Lizzo said: “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media... all because I’m fat???? This is CRAZY.

“I HATE IT HERE,” she wrote in a separate post. “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F***ING FARM.”

Last year, Lizzo spoke out about having been called “fat” for her “entire life”.

In an April interview with The Cut, she urged fans to stop commenting on her body.

“I don’t need your positivity or your negativity,” she said.