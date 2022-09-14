Lorde’s younger sister will release a debut record tomorrow

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lorde’s younger sister Indy Yelich will release her debut single ‘Threads’ tomorrow (Thursday 15 September).

The song will be the first music publicly released by the aspiring New Zealand artist.

Yelich has, however, released poetry books in the past, giving us a taste of what to expect from her writing.

“My debut song “Threads” is out Thursday Sep 15. Can’t wait for you to hear. I’ve lived with this song on the subway, driving around blasting it in friends’ cars for a second now,” the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram.

The post also shared the single artwork, which pictures Yelich sat in the middle of a bed with the words “I would rather go to space” written several times over it.

There are obviously high expectations for Yelich’s music, given her 26-year-old sister Lorde’s success, with fans eager to see what the new single offers.

Yelich’s Instagram page only features two posts; the one announcing the track and a video of her singing a clip of the piano version of the song posted a few weeks ago.

Lorde made headlines over the summer with her striking Glastonbury performance in which she joined a number of musicians who used the event to condemn the US Supreme Court’s ruling over Roe v Wade.

The singer performed on the Pyramid Stage on 26 June: During her set, Lorde delivered a speech that she concluded with: “F*** the Supreme Court.”

Lorde perfroms at Glastonbury 2022 (Getty Images)

“Welcome to sadness,” said the singer on stage. “The temperature is unbearable until you face it. Wanna hear a secret girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“That horror is your birthright. But here’s another secret. You possess ancient strength. Ancient widsom. Wisdom that has propelled every woman that came before you. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today, make exercising that wisdom your life’s work because everything depends on it. F*** the Supreme Court.”

The musician’s speech was met with cheers from the crowd, before she launched into a performance of her 2021 track “Mood Ring”.

On 24 June, the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.