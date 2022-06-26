Lorde says ‘f*** the Supreme Court’ from the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury

Lorde is the latest Glastonbury performer to call out the Supreme Court over its ruling on Roe v Wade.

The New Zealand singer performed on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday evening (26 June). During her set, Lorde delivered a speech that she concluded with: “F*** the Supreme Court.”

“Welcome to sadness,” said the singer on stage. “The temperature is unbearable until you face it. Wanna hear a secret girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born.

“That horror is your birthright. But here’s another secret. You possess ancient strength. Ancient widsom. Wisdom that has propelled every woman that came before you. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today, make exercising that wisdom your life’s work because everything depends on it. F*** the Supreme Court.”

The musician’s speech was met with cheers from the crowd, before she launched into a performance of her 2021 track “Mood Ring”.

Lorde joins a number of musicians who have used their Glastonbury platforms to condemn the US Supreme Court’s ruling over Roe v Wade.

On Friday (24 June), the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

On Saturday evening (25 June), Olivia Rodrigo brought out Lily Allen as a special guest to sing “F*** you” to the five Supreme Court justices, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh.

(PA)

Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish and Idles also spoke out againt the ruling during their respective Glastonbury sets.

Bridgers led chants of “f*** the Supreme Court” on adding: “All these irrelevant old motherf***ers trying to tell us what to do with our f***ing bodies. F*** it.”

Meanwhile, Joe Talbot of the British rock band Idles said that the ruling had taken the US back to the “Middle Ages”.