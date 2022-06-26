Olivia Rodrigo brought out Lily Allen at Glastonbury to sing “F*** You” in response to the Supreme Court after the decision to strike down Roe v Wade.

The 19-year-old dedicated the song to the five justices who voted to remove the constitutional right to abortion, and also said she is “devastated and terrified” by the ruling.

Standing next to Rodrigo, Allen was seen giving the middle finger.

“We hate you guys!” the American popstar added, before the pair launched into the expletive-filled track.

