Louise Redknapp has showed support for the LGBT+ community after reportedly quitting a forthcoming Eternal reunion because her bandmates “refused” to play Pride events.

Redknapp performed with the girl group in the Nineties, with the band due to reunite next year for a number of summer events including Pride and London festival Mighty Hoopla.

But on 24 September, The Sunday Mirror reported that group members Easther and Vernie Bennett, who are sisters, had “refused” to play the festivals due to the events’ “allegiance with the trans community”.

As a result, the report claims, Redknapp and Loose Women star Kéllé Bryan quit the reunion in June, leaving the siblings to tour as Eternal together.

On Sunday night, Redknapp responded to the reports on social media. The 48-year-old posted the image of the Progress Pride flag – a rainbow flag with additional stripes representing the trans community and marginalised people of colour in the LGBT+ community.

“Always and forever,” Redknapp wrote on Twitter/X, sharing the post with a red heart emoji.

On Monday (25 September), Bryan also released her own statement.

“Opportunities to reunite for an Eternal reunion tour with the girls have been discussed many times over the years,” Bryan wrote on Instagram.

“The relationship with our fans and the joy of celebrating our success was, and still is, my motivation. My stance and allegiaances have always been that I am an advocate for inclusion and equality for all.”

The Independent has contacted the Bennett sisters’ representatives for comment.

Eternal formed in 1992 and released their debut album together in 1994. One year later, Rednapp left to pursue a solo career; had the 2024 reunion taken place, it would have been the first time the original line-up had performed together since Redknapp’s departure.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror, a source claimed: “Louise, Kéllé, Easther and Vernie had all signed up to perform a huge nationwide tour next year, culminating with a huge show at pop festival Mighty Hoopla, which is loved by the gay community.

“Then in June the girls received an email from Easther and Vernie who refused to play any gay festivals or Pride. They said they can’t support the LGBTQ community now it has an alliance with the trans community, a stance Vernie in particular has been public about on socials.”

The source claimed that Redknapp and Bryan had been left “stunned” and “pulled out” of the tour “immediately”.

“Louise’s fan base is 98 per cent gay men,” they said. “She and Kéllé believe everyone is welcome to their shows. It’s a real shame for their fans who have been waiting such a long time for this moment.”

Earlier this week, Redknapp showed support for her bandmates on social media.

Marking three decades since the release of their first single “Stay”, Redknapp posted a throwback photo of the band to Instagram. She tagged all three Eternal members in the post.

“Where it all began… 30 years ago today ‘Stay’ was released!” she wrote. “I remember it like it was yesterday. The first radio play sat round my mum’s kitchen table, missing the cue to hit record when it played, to going to America to shoot the video and so many more incredible memories.”

Praising Easther’s vocals on the track, Redknapp continued: “Happy 30th Anniversary to my Eternal girls Kéllé, Easther and Vernie and most importantly THANK YOU to each and every one of you that has been there with us from day one buying every record, coming to every show and being so supportive over the last 30 years. Love Lou.”