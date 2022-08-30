Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Country singer Luke Bell has been found dead in Tuscon, Arizona, at the age of 32.

Bell was believed to have been in Tuscon for a concert. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

The musician’s death was confirmed to the blog Saving Country Music by Bell’s close friend Matt Kinman.

Bell had been reported missing several days before he was found dead on Monday 29 August.

Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Bell got his break in country music when he signed a record deal with Nashville-based label Thirty Tigers in 2016.

Bell released his first self-titled album in 2012, before bringing out Don’t Mind If I Do in 2014.

During his career, he worked with artists such as Alabama Shakes, Margo Price and Langhorne Slim and played support slots for Willie Nelson and Dwight Yoakam.

In 2018, he won Best Honky Tonk Male at the Ameripolitan Music Awards.

Luke Bell performing at Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival in 2016 (Getty)

Country music stars have been paying tribute to Bell on social media. “Goddamn, rest easy to our dear friend, Luke Bell,” wrote Margo Price, alongside a clip of him performing “Once There Was an Outlaw”.

Joshua Hedley wrote: “Man… Luke Bell… what the f***. RIP to a real one. Been a long time since I saw him and I was just talking about him the other day wondering what he’s been up to. Truly a sad night for country music.”

Roger Harvey added: “Rest In Peace, Luke Bell. I’ll never forget the first time we met & getting to see you sing at Santa’s all those years ago.”

In a 2015 article about the 25 must-see acts at CMA (Country Music Association) Fest, Rolling Stone wrote that Bell “plays classic honky-tonk with a wink and a yodel that summons the sleeping ghosts of country better than any voodoo spell ever could”, adding: “Bell’s shows are welcome excuses to click your boots and down an extra sniff of bourbon.”