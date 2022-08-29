MTV VMAs 2022: The biggest talking points, from Johnny Depp’s cameo to Taylor Swift’s album reveal
It was an action packed ceremony in New Jersey
This year’s MTV VMAs didn’t disappoint. Here are some of the biggest stories from the awards, which took place last night (28 August) in New Jersey.
Taylor Swift announced her new album
During her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift said that her new album will drop on 21 October.
Lizzo called out ‘b******’ in the press
During her acceptance speech for the Video for Good Award, Lizzo called out “the b*tches that got something to say about me in the press”.
Johnny Depp made a swift surprise appearance as the face of the MTV VMAs’ Moonman trophy. “I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the Moonman helmet.
Taylor Swift rapped along with Nicki Minaj
As her fellow nominee performed “Super Bass”, Swift appeared to know all the words as she rapped along with her fellow nominee.
Brazilian singer Anitta made history as the first Brazilian to be nominated, perform and win at the long running awards show. The “Envolver” singer used her speech after winning Best Latin to make a political statement about the criminalisation of funk carioca, also known as favela funk.
Billy Eichner tore into the US Supreme Court
A highly animated Eichner tore into the US Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas in particular. Thomas was among those to suggest that the court should revisit precedents on same-sex marriage after overturning the Roe v Wade verdict, limiting abortion access in the country.
