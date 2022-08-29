Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This year’s MTV VMAs didn’t disappoint. Here are some of the biggest stories from the awards, which took place last night (28 August) in New Jersey.

Taylor Swift announced her new album

During her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift said that her new album will drop on 21 October.

Lizzo called out ‘b******’ in the press

During her acceptance speech for the Video for Good Award, Lizzo called out “the b*tches that got something to say about me in the press”.

Johnny Depp’s Moonman moment

Johnny Depp made a swift surprise appearance as the face of the MTV VMAs’ Moonman trophy. “I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the Moonman helmet.

Taylor Swift rapped along with Nicki Minaj

As her fellow nominee performed “Super Bass”, Swift appeared to know all the words as she rapped along with her fellow nominee.

Anitta made history

Brazilian singer Anitta made history as the first Brazilian to be nominated, perform and win at the long running awards show. The “Envolver” singer used her speech after winning Best Latin to make a political statement about the criminalisation of funk carioca, also known as favela funk.

Billy Eichner tore into the US Supreme Court

A highly animated Eichner tore into the US Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas in particular. Thomas was among those to suggest that the court should revisit precedents on same-sex marriage after overturning the Roe v Wade verdict, limiting abortion access in the country.