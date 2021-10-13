Machine Gun Kelly pelted with rubbish during festival set

A video has emerged showing Machine Gun Kelly having bottles, cans and broken branches thrown at him during a festival performance.

The controversial musician was on the lineup at the metal-oriented Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California, where he performed on Saturday 9 October.

A video now circulating on social media shows the singer on the roof of the sound tent, as some audience members seem to try and hit him with beer cans, water bottles and broken branches.

After a near-miss with a beer can, the musician can be seen sticking his middle fingers up in the direction of the person who threw it.

“This morning I was like, ‘Do we get on the plane and go to this?'” he had told the crowd at the beginning of his set.

“I was sitting there thinking about the last festival we did where this 10-year-old got her poster ripped up just for liking me. I’m doing this show for her and everyone who came to see us play.”

During his speech, members of the crowd were heard uttering loud boos.

MGK, real name Colson Baker, has been a contentious figure on the billings of metal festivals through summer.

He received a similar reaction to his performance at Louder than Life festival, where he appeared to swing a punch at one festival-goer who charged him after jumping the barrier.

In September, he also sparked criticism after attacking Slipknot, who were headlining Riotfest where he was also performing.

The feud appeared to have started after Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor declined to continue with a collaboration after receiving a series of notes from MKG, who was working with Blink-182’s Travis Barker.

Taylor later shared screenshots of emails showing him politely telling Barker that he did not think he was the right person for the song. MGK had earlier claimed he was “bitter” over being dropped for being “f***ing terrible”.