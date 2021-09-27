Machine Gun Kelly punches audience member at Louder Than Life festival

Machine Gun Kelly was filmed getting in a brawl with an audience member at a Kentucky Festival over the weekend.

The singer was performing at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville on Saturday (25 September), when a man shoved him after he jumped off stage.

Machine Gun Kelly then attempted to square up to the man while still performing, before lunging forward and appearing to punch him in the face. He was then held back by security.

Earlier in the night, the musician had received boos from the crowd who questioned why the rapper was performing at Louder Than Life Festival, given that it is an event usually played by metal bands.

Earlier this month, the “Papercuts” singer – real name Colson Baker – made headlines after reportedly getting into an argument with boxer Conor McGregor at the MTV Video Music Awards.

McGregor denied the rumours, stating: “Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight… I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy.”

Machine Gun Kelly then started another feud with Slipknot last week after mocking them on stage at Riot Fest.

However, he was put in his place by Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, who denied Machine Gun Kelly’s claims that Taylor had worked on one of his songs but it had been “f***ing terrible”.

“I don’t like people airing private s*** like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said no to them. So without further ado.... #receipts. This is all I’m going to say about it,” Taylor tweeted to his 666,000 followers.

He shared two screenshots of emails. One, seemingly from Barker, sent feedback from MGK stating that Taylor had “f***in killed it” with his vocal contribution and that he was “stoked” to have the Slipknot frontman on the track. MGK added some notes about changes he’d made to the song and requests for Taylor’s second half of the verse.

“F*** yeah tell him he rocks,” MGK apparently added.