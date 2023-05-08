Machine Gun Kelly appears to shade Jack Harlow in new Renegade Freestyle rap

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Machine Gun Kelly appeared to put Jack Harlow back in his place after he claimed he was “the hardest white boy” since Eminem on his newest album Jackman.

On Saturday (6 May), the 33-year-old Kelly – real name Colson Baker – released his latest song Renegade Freestyle on his YouTube channel.

Rapping over the instrumental to Jay-Z and Enimem’s 2001 “Renegade”, Kelly addressed Harlow, saying: “I see why they call you jackman / You jacked man’s whole swag / Give Drake his flow back man.”

Kelly’s lyrics seem to directly reference the title of Harlow’s third studio album, which he dropped last month on 28 April.

On the second track of Harlow’s album, “They Don’t Love It”, he raps that he’s “strivin’ to be the most dominant ever”, boldly stating he’s “the hardest white boy” since Eminem.

“And hold the comments / ’Cause I promise you I’m honestly better / Than whoever came to ya head right then,” Harlow says.

Several fans responded to Kelly’s diss on Twitter, with one writing: “Machine Gun Kelly is on Jack Harlow head with this cypher. Put that boy in a blender.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Jack Harlow (Getty Images)

“Machine Gun Kelly dissing Jack Harlow for stealing Drake’s flow,” a second commented.

A third said they “were all for it”. “He going two for two after taking out Eminem at least something happening in Hip-Hop been boring,” they said, referring to the two rappers’ famous 2018 feud.

At the time, Kelly had seemingly shaded Eminem on his track “Rap Devil”, naming him “the big bad bully of the rap game”.

Their apparent clash seemed to date back to 2012 when the 22-year-old Kelly tweeted that Eminem’s 16-year-old daughter Hailie Jade, was “hot as f***”.

During a later appearance on Power 105.1’s radio show The Breakfast Club, Kelly apologised for his remarks, admitting he “didn’t know how old” Hailie was at the time.