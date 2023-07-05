Machine Gun Kelly jokes he’s ‘making dreams come true’ as he punches fan in the face

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Machine Gun Kelly completed a rather unusual fan request as he punched an audience member in the face.

The “I Think I’m Okay” rapper was performing at Roch Werchter festival in Belgium on Saturday (1 July), when he spotted a fan in the crowd holding a handwritten sign.

Upon closer inspection, the sign read: “I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face.”

Speaking to the fan from the stage, Kelly – real name Colson Baker – asked: “Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?”

When the fan replied that they “loved” him, he said: “I got rings on, dude. That s***’s gonna hurt.”

After thinking for he said: “I don’t know, it’s a lose, lose for me. I don’t know if I’m gonna do it, I’ll consider.”

However, Kelly did then go down among the crowd and punch the fan in the face.

A clip shared on Instagram by Kelly himself showed the conversation taking place, along with a slow-motion clip of the punch, which was received by the fan with an enthusiastic thumbs up.

“Making dreams come true,” the 33-year-old captioned the clip.

Referencing Mean Girls, one social media user commented: “‘One time, Machine Gun Kelly punched me in the face… it was AWESOME.’”

“Bro said ‘f*** me up fam’ but with love,” another joked.

The recipient of the punch was Marcos Cid de la Paz, who shared pictures on his page of the exchange, which he captioned: “The one and only jawbreaker. Thank you very much for punching me in the face.”

Marcos Cid de la Plaz thanked Kelly for punching him (Instagram)

However, in the comment section of Kelly’s video, the fan explained why he’d requested the musician physically attack him.

“Thank you very much for making my dream come true,” he wrote. “I do not lie when I tell you that I love you and that I can feel deep in my heart the lyrics of your songs. I waited so long to see you, and I still cannot believe this happened.”

Clarifying that being punched “wasn’t a kink”, he said: “These past days have been pretty hard for me toh, and you really made my day by noticing me in the crowd and being so caring about everything.

“Thank you Colson for shining a light for us who live in the darkness, even when you’re feeling down. And thank you all guys for being part of this amazing band. You guys live in my heart rent free-free.”