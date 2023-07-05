Watch: Machine Gun Kelly punches fan in face mid-performance

Machine Gun Kelly punched a fan in the face during his performance at Roch Werchter festival in Belgium on Saturday, 1 July.

At the request of the audience member, who was holding a sign saying “I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face,” the rapper - real name Colson Baker - walked into the crowd and carried out the strange request.

Fan Marcos Cid de la Paz clarified in comments on Kelly’s Instagram post that the request “wasn’t a kink.”

“Thank you very much for making my dream come true,” he wrote.

“You really made my day by noticing me in the crowd.”