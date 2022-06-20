Madonna pays tribute to herself on Father’s Day: ‘Who’s the daddy?’

Singer has six children aged 25 to nine

Isobel Lewis
Monday 20 June 2022 14:29
Madonna wears lace balaclava

Madonna has paid tribute to herself to mark Father’s Day.

The 63-year-old has six children: Lourdes, 25, Rocco, 21, David, 16, Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, nine.

On Instagram Stories on Sunday (19 June), the singer posted an old photo of her “dear sweet father” Silvio Anthony Ciccone.

Madonna then proceeded to share pictures of herself with her six children, each captioned: “Happy Father’s Day to me!!”

In a final video, she posted a photo of she and her kids with Silvio, as well as a clip singing: “Happy Father’s Day”.

In true Madonna style, the singer also posted a risqué video of herself wearing shorts, which she captioned: “Who’s the Daddy………….”

The singer’s post

(Madonna/Instagram)

The “Vogue” singer is known for sharing NSFW clips on social media, which have divided her friends and fellow celebrities.

After sharing one series of photos lying on a bed wearing sunglasses, thigh-high stockings, stilettos and a Versace robe earlier this month, rapper 50 Cent reposted the pictures and commented: “I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.”

In December last year, Madonna called out 50 cent for “talking smack” about a similar set of photos that she had shared at the time.

