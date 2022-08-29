Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Måneskin fans were left disappointed after MTV appeared to censor most of the band’s 2022 Video Music Awards performance.

The Italian glam rock band – Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio – performed at the VMAs for the first time on Sunday 28 August.

The band’s frontman David started off the performance wearing backless chaps for their live rendition of their hit track “Supermodel”.

Soon after that, viewers noticed the network shifted to wide camera shots of the New Jersey venue, rather than close-up shots of the band’s performance.

“I waited all night to watch Måneskin on #VMAs to have MTV show two seconds of the actual performance,” one person complained. “Why was it censored?”

Another person added: “I can’t believe MTV censored Måneskin. WTF they had people twerking all night, a giant twerking animation, people fake smoking a giant blunt but a man with his ass out is censured??”

One person wrote: “MTV really f***ed up Måneskin’s performance.”

(Twitter)

USA Today Life Journalist Anika Reed wrote: “What are these glitches with the Maneskin performance?! MTV has fully cut away from the stage for long periods of time (is it to censor, or was it a mistake?).”

The Independent has contacted MTV and Måneskin’s representatives for comment.

Apart from Måneskin, other artists who performed at the VMAs were Lizzo, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Jack Harlow among others.

Follow live updates from the 2022 MTV VMAs here.