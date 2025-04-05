Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mariah Carey has left fans in hysterics after accidentally upstaging her son Moroccan while he filmed a livestream earlier this week.

The singer, 56, who shares her 13-year-old son and his twin sister Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, stepped into her teenager’s Twitch stream and sparked excitement among viewers.

Monroe, who goes by the name Rocky, was inundated with comments about his mum’s appearance, who could be seen behind him holding one of her pet dogs.

“Is that actually Mariah Carey?” one fan asked in disbelief. Meanwhile, another excited viewer added: “There she is!” alongside lots of further comments from users exclaiming, “OMG, OMG!”

Rocky was heard asking Carey: “You wanna come inm mum?” before the singer peered over his shoulder and the teenager covered his face in embarrassment.

“Y’all need to get out now. Everybody out,” he said, explaining to the singer: “Mum, they can see you. They’re saying, ‘Hi Mariah, I love you.’”

The “Obsessed” hitmaker bashfully addressed her fans after her accidental appearance, saying: “Hi, you guys, I love you too. ”

open image in gallery Mariah Carey has left fans in hysterics after hijacking her son's Twitch stream ( Twitch )

This further unsettled Rocky, who told Carey and his sister to leave the livestream, yelling: “Get out of my room!” in frustration at his family.

The clip has quickly gained popularity on social media, with fans noting Mariah’s eagerness to get on camera. “She can’t resist the good lighting and, of course, being with her babies,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan added: “No matter how rich and famous you are outside the house, your teenage son will never think you’re cool and kick you out of his room.”

Carey shares her twins with ex-husband Cannon, who she married in 2008 and filed for divorce from in 2014. The comedian has 12 children with six different women.

open image in gallery Carey, ex-husband Nick Cannon and their twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2017 ( Getty )

It comes after Carey enjoyed another viral moment last month, when she stole the show at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony when her brilliant reaction to a dodgy lighting arrangement.

When she arrived onstage and instantly remarked: “Is the lighting OK cause I don’t like bad lighting…”

The audience instantly erupted into laughter and the production team quickly adjusted the lighting to give Carey a brighter spotlight.