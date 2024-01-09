Mark Ronson shares photo of torn-up Golden Globes acceptance speech

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Ronson appeared to shrug off his loss at the Golden Globes on Sunday (7 January) as he shared a photo of his torn-up acceptance speech in a hotel bin.

The British musician and producer was up for Best Original Song at the annual awards ceremony with two tracks, “I’m Just Ken” and “Dance the Night Away”, both of which featured on the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Ronson wrote and produced Ryan Gosling’s hit song “I’m Just Ken” with his regular collaborator, US producer Andrew Wyatt, while “Dance the Night” was written with Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin.

However, pop star Billie Eilish and her brother/songwriting partner Finneas ended up winning for their own Barbie contribution, “What Was I Made For?”

During her acceptance speech, Eilish credited the song with “saving her a little bit”, revealing she wrote it when she was going through a tough time.

Ronson is also credited as a producer on Eilish’s song, so it’s unlikely that he’s too fussed about the loss.

(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking about the making of the soundtrack last year, he said he’d been “floored” when Eilish sent an early demo of her song.

Eilish said inspiration “hit her like a tornado” after she watched a rough cut of the film. Around 24 hours later, she texted Ronson to say “I wrote something today” with a smiley face emoji, “as if it was nothing”, he told the BBC.

“The next morning, we got this MP3 and it just floored us,” he said.

“I was like, ‘How have they summed up the film so well?’ Because by that point. we had Ken’s journey but we didn’t have Barbie’s...

“Greta likes to call it like the glittery pink heart at the centre of the film. And that’s what this song is.”

Ronson clearly had a great time at the Golden Globes, regardless of whether he went home with a trophy or not.

On Instagram, he shared snaps of him and his wife, Grace Gummer, together on the red carpet, as well as a selfie with Wyatt and film star Jack Black.

“Finally, a selfie which makes non-stop rocking possible,” Ronson captured the image.

Mark Ronson with Jack Black and Andrew Wyatt (Mark Ronson/Instagram)

Barbie however, did have a disappointing night at the Globes, with Ken actor Ryan Gosling missing out on the Best Supporting Actor prize to Robert Downey Jr, who won for his performance in Christopher Nolan’s rival blockbuster Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile Barbie producer and lead star Margot Robbie lost out on the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy to Emma Stone for Poor Things. Stone’s film, directed by Georgios Lanthimos, also beat Barbie to the prize for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Director and writer Greta Gerwig was widely expected to win Best Screenplay with her husband and partner, Noah Baumbach, but the duo lost to Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, who wrote Anatomy of a Fall.

You can find the full list of winners at the 2024 Golden Globes here.