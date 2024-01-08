Golden Globes 2024 live: Awards show sees huge ratings boost with controversial host
Annual ceremony returned in its usual Sunday slot, hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel
The Golden Globes returned with a blowout, star-studded ceremony on Sunday (7 January) night.
The annual, Beverly Hills-based awards show has been obscured in recent years after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the awards’ voting body) did not have a single Black member.
However, this year, the Globes were back in their usual Sunday slot on CBS and hoping to regain viewers. Broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, A-listers including Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner brought some much-needed stardust to the beleaguered show.
Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things and Anatomy of a Fall were among the films to earn multiple awards. Christopher Nolan won his first Globe following six nominations while Barbie was surprisingly pipped to Best Picture in the Musical/Comedy category Poor Things.
Meanwhile, Beef, The Bear and Succession were the big winners in the TV categories.
All the times host Jo Koy bombed in 2024 Golden Globes
Barbie or Jo Koy: Who had a worse night at the Golden Globes?
At last night’s joke-free Globes, Barbie took home just two awards – Best Original Song and a controversial new category celebrating Best Box Office Achievement, with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig otherwise snubbed. Adam White asks what this means for its award season future
Jo Koy responds to Taylor Swift’s viral reaction to his joke about her
During his opening monologue, Koy seemed nervous but attempted to lighten the mood by referencing Swift’s highly publicised displays of support for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.
“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift... there’s just more to go to here.”
As the camera switched to a close-up of Swift, she could be seen pursing her lips before taking a sip from her drink, a decidedly icy expression on her face.
Speaking to GMA3 the morning after the ceremony, Koy said of his hosting experience: “I had fun. You know, it was a moment that I’ll always remember. It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie.”
Golden Globes host Jo Koy responds to Taylor Swift’s viral reaction to his joke
Comedian Jo Koy admitted: ‘It was a weird joke, I guess’
Brie Larson brought to tears by Jennifer Lopez
During Sunday’s ceremony, Larson was giving a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight when she immediately started crying. Larson mentioned that she was trying to be “present” at the awards show because of the “legends” that were around her, until she turned around and saw Jennifer Lopez.
“Oh my God. I can’t, I’m gonna cry,” she told the interviewer, as she closed her eyes to stop herself from crying. “I can’t deal with J-Lo.”
“I can’t. I’m gonna cry. I’m gonna cry. I can’t,” the Captain Marvel star said, before fanning herself and adding: “She’s the reason why I wanted to be an actor.”
Brie Larson brought to tears meeting Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes
Larson says she was inspired to become an actor after watching Lopez in the 1997 film, ‘Selena’
Video: Reporter loses four-carat diamond on Golden Globes red carpet
Kieran Culkin rubs Golden Globe win in Pedro Pascal’s face in burping acceptance speech
Kieran Culkin took a moment to rub his latest Golden Globe win in the face of his fellow competitor Pedro Pascal during his acceptance speech.
The Succession star, 41, was honoured with the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television in a Drama Series during Sunday (7 January) night’s star-studded ceremony.
Inga Parkel reports:
Kieran Culkin rubs Golden Globe win in Pedro Pascal’s face in acceptance speech
‘Succession’ star beat Pascal for Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television in a Drama Series
What did Jo Koy say about Harry and Meghan?
Comedian Jo Koy shared an anti-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joke at the Golden Globes.
After enthusiastically arriving on stage, Koy poked fun at subjects ranging from Oppenheimer ‘s running time through to Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan’s genitalia, before setting his sights on Harry and Meghan.
“It turns out Harry and Meghan Markle were still getting paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix,” he told the crowd, who laughed in response. The camera zoomed in on the streaming service’s CEO, Ted Sarandos, after he cracked the joke. Both Harry and Meghan were not present at the ceremony.
Jacob Stolworthy reports:
Golden Globes host roasts Harry and Meghan with ‘brutal’ joke
Comedian didn’t hold back with jibe aimed at former royals
‘Hollywood is back!’
A joyous ceremony was thrown in Los Angeles after a rocky start, with the Golden Globes determined to recover from recent years of controversy. Tom Murray and Roisin O’Connor report:
‘Hollywood is back!’ Golden Globes toasts its glittering return
A joyous ceremony was thrown in Los Angeles after a rocky start, with the Golden Globes determined to recover from recent years of controversy. Tom Murray and Roisin O’Connor report
Lily Gladstone receives standing ovation after historic Golden Globes win: ‘It doesn’t belong to just me’
Lily Gladstone delivered the most rousing speech of the night at the Golden Globes, following her historic win for Killers of the Flower Moon.
Jacob Stolworthy reports:
Lily Gladstone gets standing ovation after historic Golden Globes win
Gladstone delivered most powerful speech of the night after taking home Best Actress
Taylor Swift appears unimpressed by Jo Koy’s NFL joke at Golden Globes
Comedian and Golden Globes host Jo Koy appeared to strike the wrong chord with Taylor Swift, after he made a joke about her attendance at NFL games to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.
Koy, who already seemed nervous in his stint as host, attempted to lighten the mood by referencing Swift’s highly publicised displays of support for Kelce.
“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift... there’s just more to go to here.”
As the camera switched to a close-up of Swift, she could be seen pursing her lips before taking a sip from her drink, a decidedly icy expression on her face.
Roisin O’Connor reports:
Taylor Swift appears unimpressed by Jo Koy’s NFL joke at Golden Globes
Comedian poked fun at the pop star’s highly publicised relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce
