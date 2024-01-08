Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1704750441

Golden Globes 2024 live: Awards show sees huge ratings boost with controversial host

Annual ceremony returned in its usual Sunday slot, hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

Tom Murray
at The Beverly Hilton
,Ellie Harrison,Ellie Muir
Monday 08 January 2024 21:47
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Golden Globes 2024: Stars walk red carpet

The Golden Globes returned with a blowout, star-studded ceremony on Sunday (7 January) night.

The annual, Beverly Hills-based awards show has been obscured in recent years after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the awards’ voting body) did not have a single Black member.

However, this year, the Globes were back in their usual Sunday slot on CBS and hoping to regain viewers. Broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, A-listers including Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner brought some much-needed stardust to the beleaguered show.

Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things and Anatomy of a Fall were among the films to earn multiple awards. Christopher Nolan won his first Globe following six nominations while Barbie was surprisingly pipped to Best Picture in the Musical/Comedy category Poor Things.

Meanwhile, Beef, The Bear and Succession were the big winners in the TV categories.

Recommended

Follow along for live updates below.

1704749260

All the times host Jo Koy bombed in 2024 Golden Globes

All the times host Jo Koy bombed in 2024 Golden Globes
Tom Murray8 January 2024 21:27
1704746843

Barbie or Jo Koy: Who had a worse night at the Golden Globes?

At last night’s joke-free Globes, Barbie took home just two awards – Best Original Song and a controversial new category celebrating Best Box Office Achievement, with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig otherwise snubbed. Adam White asks what this means for its award season future

Barbie or Jo Koy: Who had a worse night at the Golden Globes?

At last night’s joke-free Globes, ‘Barbie’ took home just two awards – Best Original Song and a controversial new category celebrating ‘Best Box Office Achievement’, with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig otherwise snubbed. Adam White asks what this means for its award season future

Tom Murray8 January 2024 20:47
1704745163

Jo Koy responds to Taylor Swift’s viral reaction to his joke about her

During his opening monologue, Koy seemed nervous but attempted to lighten the mood by referencing Swift’s highly publicised displays of support for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift... there’s just more to go to here.”

As the camera switched to a close-up of Swift, she could be seen pursing her lips before taking a sip from her drink, a decidedly icy expression on her face.

Speaking to GMA3 the morning after the ceremony, Koy said of his hosting experience: “I had fun. You know, it was a moment that I’ll always remember. It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie.”

Read more:

Golden Globes host Jo Koy responds to Taylor Swift’s viral reaction to his joke

Comedian Jo Koy admitted: ‘It was a weird joke, I guess’

Tom Murray8 January 2024 20:19
1704742930

Brie Larson brought to tears by Jennifer Lopez

During Sunday’s ceremony, Larson was giving a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight when she immediately started crying. Larson mentioned that she was trying to be “present” at the awards show because of the “legends” that were around her, until she turned around and saw Jennifer Lopez.

“Oh my God. I can’t, I’m gonna cry,” she told the interviewer, as she closed her eyes to stop herself from crying. “I can’t deal with J-Lo.”

“I can’t. I’m gonna cry. I’m gonna cry. I can’t,” the Captain Marvel star said, before fanning herself and adding: “She’s the reason why I wanted to be an actor.”

Read more:

Brie Larson brought to tears meeting Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes

Larson says she was inspired to become an actor after watching Lopez in the 1997 film, ‘Selena’

Tom Murray8 January 2024 19:42
1704740090

Video: Reporter loses four-carat diamond on Golden Globes red carpet

Reporter loses four-carat diamond on Golden Globes red carpet
Tom Murray8 January 2024 18:54
1704736824

Kieran Culkin rubs Golden Globe win in Pedro Pascal’s face in burping acceptance speech

Kieran Culkin took a moment to rub his latest Golden Globe win in the face of his fellow competitor Pedro Pascal during his acceptance speech.

The Succession star, 41, was honoured with the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television in a Drama Series during Sunday (7 January) night’s star-studded ceremony.

Inga Parkel reports:

Kieran Culkin rubs Golden Globe win in Pedro Pascal’s face in acceptance speech

‘Succession’ star beat Pascal for Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television in a Drama Series

Ellie Muir8 January 2024 18:00
1704735024

What did Jo Koy say about Harry and Meghan?

Comedian Jo Koy shared an anti-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joke at the Golden Globes.

After enthusiastically arriving on stage, Koy poked fun at subjects ranging from Oppenheimer ‘s running time through to Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan’s genitalia, before setting his sights on Harry and Meghan.

“It turns out Harry and Meghan Markle were still getting paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix,” he told the crowd, who laughed in response. The camera zoomed in on the streaming service’s CEO, Ted Sarandos, after he cracked the joke. Both Harry and Meghan were not present at the ceremony.

Jacob Stolworthy reports:

Golden Globes host roasts Harry and Meghan with ‘brutal’ joke

Comedian didn’t hold back with jibe aimed at former royals

Ellie Muir8 January 2024 17:30
1704733219

‘Hollywood is back!’

A joyous ceremony was thrown in Los Angeles after a rocky start, with the Golden Globes determined to recover from recent years of controversy. Tom Murray and Roisin O’Connor report:

‘Hollywood is back!’ Golden Globes toasts its glittering return

A joyous ceremony was thrown in Los Angeles after a rocky start, with the Golden Globes determined to recover from recent years of controversy. Tom Murray and Roisin O’Connor report

Ellie Muir8 January 2024 17:00
1704731059

Lily Gladstone receives standing ovation after historic Golden Globes win: ‘It doesn’t belong to just me’

Lily Gladstone delivered the most rousing speech of the night at the Golden Globes, following her historic win for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Jacob Stolworthy reports:

Lily Gladstone gets standing ovation after historic Golden Globes win

Gladstone delivered most powerful speech of the night after taking home Best Actress

Ellie Muir8 January 2024 16:24
1704730819

Taylor Swift appears unimpressed by Jo Koy’s NFL joke at Golden Globes

Comedian and Golden Globes host Jo Koy appeared to strike the wrong chord with Taylor Swift, after he made a joke about her attendance at NFL games to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

Koy, who already seemed nervous in his stint as host, attempted to lighten the mood by referencing Swift’s highly publicised displays of support for Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift... there’s just more to go to here.”

As the camera switched to a close-up of Swift, she could be seen pursing her lips before taking a sip from her drink, a decidedly icy expression on her face.

Roisin O’Connor reports:

Taylor Swift appears unimpressed by Jo Koy’s NFL joke at Golden Globes

Comedian poked fun at the pop star’s highly publicised relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce

Ellie Muir8 January 2024 16:20

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in