Golden Globes 2024 live: Awards show sees huge ratings boost with controversial host

The Golden Globes returned with a blowout, star-studded ceremony on Sunday (7 January) night.

The annual, Beverly Hills-based awards show has been obscured in recent years after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the awards’ voting body) did not have a single Black member.

However, this year, the Globes were back in their usual Sunday slot on CBS and hoping to regain viewers. Broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, A-listers including Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner brought some much-needed stardust to the beleaguered show.

Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things and Anatomy of a Fall were among the films to earn multiple awards. Christopher Nolan won his first Globe following six nominations while Barbie was surprisingly pipped to Best Picture in the Musical/Comedy category Poor Things.

Meanwhile, Beef, The Bear and Succession were the big winners in the TV categories.

