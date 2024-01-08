Billie Eilish credits award-winning Barbie song with ‘saving’ her

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Billie Eilish credited "What Was I Made For?", the song she co-wrote for Barbie with her brother Finneas O'Connell, with "saving" her from depression as the pair accepted the award for best original song at the Golden Globes on Sunday (7 January).

"A year later, here we are. It’s really surreal, and I feel incredibly lucky," Eilish added.