Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell named biggest-selling debut album in UK history

Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell has been named the biggest-selling debut album in UK history.

The record has sold more than 3.5 million copies in the UK since it was released in 1977 and has spent a total of 530 weeks in the Top 100 chart.

It beats James Blunt’s Back To Bedlam, Leona Lewis’s Spirit and Lady Gaga’s The Fame in a list compiled for National Album Day.

The top 20 also features debut albums by the likes of the Spice Girls, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith, Adele and Coldplay and will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday (15 October).

Presenter Steve Wright said: “Bat Out Of Hell reaching number one might be a surprise to some, but it is a truly brilliant debut album and one which reached a whole new audience following the sad passing of Meat Loaf earlier this year.”

Meat Loaf, who’s real name was Michael Lee Aday, was a renowned American rock singer famous for tracks such as “I’d Do Anything for Love” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad”.

He died on 20 January 2022 in Nashville, Tennesse, US. No official cause of death was released.

A week after his death, his debut album re-entered the UK charts at number three – its highest ever placing.

Bat Out Of Hell is a rock album containing hits like “You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth” and the nine-minute title track.

National Album Day – organised by British record industry association the BP – marks its fifth year and will be celebrated by the release of 30 debut albums in a collectible format, such as vinyls.