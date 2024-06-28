Megan Thee Stallion cancels 4 July Glasgow show

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Megan Thee Stallion has cancelled her show in Glasgow just a week before she was due to perform.

The American rapper was supposed to perform at the OVO Hydro on 4 July as part of the Hot Girl Summer tour.

“With the Dallas Mavericks making it to the NBA Finals and the HGS Dallas show moving, we have had to shift a few of our tour dates to accommodate the change but I’m still soooooo excited to visit and perform for y’all,” the rapper, 29, said in a message on social media.

“To my Glasgow Hotties I promise I’ll be there soon, the venue informed us of a complex construction project that will close the venue forcing us to cancel the show. But we will find a date in the future!!!”

Fans who had bought tickets received an email from Ticketmaster UK telling them the gig was cancelled and they would be refunded.

“The event organiser has been in touch to let us know that the show has been cancelled. We’re issuing a refund for your booking — so you don’t need to do a thing,” the email read.

The Glasgow show was meant to kick off the UK and European leg of Megan’s tour, with shows also scheduled in Manchester, Birmingham and London from 14 July.

The news of the cancellation came after the “WAP” singer extended the US leg of her tour by adding shows on 2 and 3 July in Atlanta.

While her other dates in the UK were rearranged, a construction project at the Hydro resulted in the gig being cancelled.

“This date could indeed have gone ahead however the artist needed to move the original date and the venue was unavailable on the dates requested for reschedule,” a spokesperson for the Scottish Event Campus, where the Hydro is located, said.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Fans upset about the change have taken to social media to express their feelings, with one writing: “Not the Megan Thee Stallion concert getting cancelled in Glasgow to add more American dates truly hate it here.”

Many commentators noted that fans had already booked and paid for travel and stay, with several also saying on her Instagram that cancelled shows in Cologne haven’t been addressed.

“Cancelling Cologne silently is such a s***** move. The least you guys could have done is say something. But tell me why I have to find out that my date is cancelled through the instagram comments. No email, no post no nothing,” one fan wrote in an Instagram comment on Megan’s post.

Cover art for Megan Thee Stallion’s third studio album titled Megan ( Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram )

Megan dropped Megan, her third studio album, on Friday. The 18-track album features collaborations with Victoria Monét, GloRilla, and UGK.

She had announced the album earlier this year: “2024 so far is very lit, I’m already working my butt off. I’m trying to keep the Hotties happy, they fussing at me right now, they’re like, ‘Where’s the music?!’”

The lead single from the album, “Hiss”, dropped in January and led to controversy after a particular line seemed to be a veiled reference to Nicki Minaj’s convicted sex offender husband.