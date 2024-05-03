The Independent partners with Mighty Hoopla festival 2024

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Independent is thrilled to announce that it has teamed up with Mighty Hoopla as the festival’s exclusive news partner for 2024.

The announcement comes shortly after it was revealed that The Independent has also formed new partnerships with the Forest Live festival series, as well as a brand new London event, The Recipe, which is being headlined by R&B star Jazmine Sullivan.

The title is also continuing its partnerships with events including The Great Escape Festival, Black Deer and Montreux Jazz Festival.

Held at Brockwell Park in London, Mighty Hoopla is one of the UK’s most colourful and inclusive music festivals, with a lineup that includes headliners Nelly Furtado, Jessie Ware, En Vogue, Alison Goldfrapp and Slayyyter.

Furtado is one of the most successful Canadian artists of all time, rising to fame in the early Noughties with hits such as “I’m Like a Bird” and “Maneater”.

Meanwhile, Jessie Ware is known as a two-time Mercury Prize nominee, attracting critical raves with her pop and disco-leaning sound on songs like “Free Yourself” and “What’s Your Pleasure?”.

Fans of En Vogue will recognise the Nineties US trio for iconic singles “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” and “Don’t Let Go (Love)”, while German singer Kim Petras is bound to deliver a high-octane performance of hits such as “Heart to Break” and “Malibu”.

This year’s Mighty Hoopla festival is taking place between Saturday 1 June to Sunday 2 June.

Scenes at Mighty Hoopla in 2023 ( Luke Dyson )

Other artists booked to perform across the weekend include British-Liberian artist Cat Burns, S Club 7 star and solo singer Rachel Stevens, iconic Eighties girl group Bananarama, US rapper and singer Eve, and pop star Delta Goodrem, plus drag performers including Ginny Lemon and Fatt Butcher.

“We feel honoured to be partnering with the brilliant folks at The Independent on this year’s Mighty Hoopla,” a spokesperson for Mighty Hoopla said.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Their commitment to live music, inclusivity and the celebration of our community is unparalleled. We can’t wait to open the doors at Brockwell Park again and let people into our fun, queer, pop-filled world for the weekend.”

Saturday and weekend tickets are sold out, with limited tickets available for the Sunday.