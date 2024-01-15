Miley Cyrus celebrates one year since release of single ‘Flowers’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Miley Cyrus has marked one year since the release of her hit single “Flowers” with a social media post.

The 31-year-old singer celebrated the song’s anniversary in an Instagram post on Saturday with black-and-white photos of herself.

In one photo, she holds the white flower and in the other, she is pictured posing with it on top of her head.

Cyrus also shared a short, but sweet message to her fans, thanking them for their support.

“One year ago today ‘Flowers’ started making people happy & that makes me happy,” Cyrus wrote.

“Love you. Thank you,” she added before signing off the message with, “XO MC.”

The hit single, which was released on 12 January 2023 climbed to the top of the US Billboard charts and skyrocketed to the top of Spotify charts.

It also broke a record in the process as the track became the most-streamed song in a single week on the app.

“She can buy her own ‘Flowers’ and break her own records,” Spotify wrote on Twitter during the song’s release week.

“@MileyCyrus’ ‘Flowers’ just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history.”

The American singer also made it as one of the top female artists this year as her track hit number two in the UK’s most streamed songs on the app.

Speaking to Vogue Magazine last June, Cyrus explained that the intended tone for “Flowers” was more of a "1950s" style.

"I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally, ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“It used to be more, like, 1950s,” she continued. “The saddest song. Like, ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’”

“The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of,” Cyrus added.

After the song’s release, many fans speculated that the anthem had several references about her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

“I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself,” Cyrus told British Vogue.