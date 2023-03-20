Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drummer and musician Nandi Bushell has posted herself playing a drumming solo honouring Meg White in support of the drummer after she became the subject of recent criticism.

The video shows the 12-year-old drumming along to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes, with the name “Meg” written all over her drums.

Later in the clip, the video switches to an old video of Bushell as a toddler playing drums to the same song alongside her father who is on the guitar.

Text across the video then reads: “The first time I played drums I jammed Seven Nation Army. Thank you for [one of] the greatest rock songs ever! WE LOVE YOU MEG!!!”

Alongside the video posted online, Bushell called White her “hero”, claiming that she was inspirational to her growing up.

“#MegWhite is my #Hero. The first day I got drums my dad showed me the video of #sevennationarmy. I saw Meg playing drums and thought she was the coolest person in the world. I still do.”

The post comes as a response to the recent controversial comments made by journalist Lachlan Markay in regard to White’s drumming ability.

“The tragedy of The White Stripes is how great they would have been with a half-decent drummer,” Markay wrote in the now-deleted post.

“Yeah, yeah I’ve heard all the ‘but it’s a carefully crafted sound mannnn!’ takes. I’m sorry Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having s****y percussion,” he added.

Since the tweet, many have come out in defence of White, including her ex-husband and lead singer of the band, Jack White, who posted a poem and image of the musician on his social media.

Karen Elson, who was married to Jack White between 2005 and 2013, also defended the drummer, tweeting for Markay to “keep my ex-husband’s ex-wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

Bushell first gained attention from musicians including Dave Grohl after sharing drum covers on social media. She has since made several TV appearances.