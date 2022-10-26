Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans impress fans with ‘beautiful’ duet of Say Something
Pair met and bonded on the set of Hulu’s 2021 series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’
Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans have joined musical forces to duet a rendition of the 2014 Grammy-winning song “Say Something”.
After having initially met in Australia as co-stars on the set of Hulu’s 2021 drama Nine Perfect Strangers, the two bonded on and off set.
In a statement, Evans recalled joining Kidman and her husband, singer Keith Urban, for dinner at their Sydney home once filming wrapped.
“After dinner, Nicole was like: ‘Right, you’re singing, Keith’s gonna play the piano. He’ll play anything, just tell him the song,’” Evans remembered.
“So everybody came around the grand piano in their living room and I sang Adele’s ‘Make You Feel My Love,’ “ he said. “I knew that Nicole loved to sing, so she was joining in.”
Evans later recounted having Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World’s ballad in his “head, because I knew that it would fit Nicole’s voice very well, that I could blend our voices”.
“So I sent them the track, and Keith was like, ‘Genius – I couldn’t have thought of a better track,’” he added.
“He sent me a little video of her in the booth recording. And she loved every minute of it,” Evans continued.
“She was so grateful that I’d asked her. I was, like, ‘Grateful? You have no idea how grateful I am!’ But she’s a lovely woman, and a friend, and very generous with their time,” he raved. “To do something like this was really special.”
In a tweet on Wednesday (26 October), Evans announced the song’s release ahead of the debut of his forthcoming album A Song For You, on which the song features.
Many fans reacted to the pair’s “amazing” vocals, with one writing: “Your voices sounded awesome together. I almost cried.”
“I’m shocked this is so good,” a second commented, with another adding: “What a beautiful duet from two tremendously talented singers!”
One even went as far as to say that “Music is saved”.
A Song For You is scheduled to be released on 4 November.
