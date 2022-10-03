Saturday Night Live had viewers in hysterics with a parody of Nicole Kidman’s 2021 AMC commercial.

In a skit in the show’s season premiere on Saturday, 1 October, Chloe Fineman played the Australian actor in a take on the US cinema theatre chain’s commercial.

Like the original advertisement, Ms Fineman’s character talks about her love of the cinema, amid people applauding and saluting. SNL cast member Kenan Thompson is seen looking confused.

The cult-like crowd then repeats the phrase “heartbreak feels good in a place like this”, from the original.

