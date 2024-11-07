Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Oasis star Noel Gallagher was a surprise inclusion on commentary for TNT Sports coverage of Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon, leaving viewers divided.

The 57-year-old musician is an outspoken fan of City and has been spotted among their fans during some of the club’s biggest victories in recent years.

However, he saw the reigning Premier League champions humbled in Portugal as they lost 4-1 to an impressive Sporting side, helmed by incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

Gallagher, who has done punditry before, joined Darren Fletcher and co-commentator Ally McCoist for some pre-match analysis at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

However, many were surprised to hear him on commentary during the match as he saw his side surrender a one goal lead and succumb to their third defeat in as many matches.

Although nothing that Gallagher said during the game seemed to annoy fans, his mere presence was enough to cause some backlash.

One viewer said: “I love Noel Gallagher, but he’s actually commentating on a Champions League game involving the team he supports. What the f*** is happening to football on TV in this country? No wonder people don’t pay for subscriptions anymore.”

Another added: “No way that’s Noel Gallagher on commentary. I thought it was just some random ex-City player.”

While one wrote: “Noel Gallagher is on co-commentary on TNT tonight for the Sporting v City match! WTF! Are we going to have Ed Sheeran on co-comms for the Ipswich Town v Man Utd game in a couple of weeks?”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

A fourth person joked: “TNT have Noel Gallagher commentating on the Citeh match tonight...wonder if they’ll have Ozzy doing the Villa tomorrow night...”

Some were more supportive of the Oasis songwriter. Football analyst JJ Bull said: “Genuinely really enjoying Noel Gallagher on co-comms this evening.”

The Athletic reporter Tim Spiers, alluding to the US election results on Tuesday, wrote: “Like a lot of people today I’ve got to confess I was completely wrong about how last night would go. Noel Gallagher was actually alright as a TNT Sports commentator.”

Elsewhere, another person joked: “Noel Gallagher doing commentary for TNT Sports. Meanwhile, the clamour for tickets to see Clive Tyldesley in concert next year rolls on.”

Noel Gallagher before the match ( Action Images via Reuters )

In his day job, Gallagher is currently preparing for a huge Oasis reunion tour which will see the band play for the first time together in 16 years, at a string of stadium shows around the UK and Ireland, North America and Australia.