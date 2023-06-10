Noel Gallagher was serenaded by Manchester City fans after the Premier League winners also clinched the Champions League trophy.

The avid Man City fan was mobbed by supporters singing Oasis's Don't Look Back in Anger in a San Diego bar after the final whistle.

The singer took a break from his US tour with his band the High Flying Birds to cheer on City as they beat Inter Milan in Istanbul, Turkey.

The English champions finally became the European champions to complete a treble with their 1-0 win.