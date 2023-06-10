✕ Close Manchester City fans sing on streets of Istanbul ahead of Champions League final

Manchester City and Inter Milan meet at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday night, the last game of the season and the biggest: the Uefa Champions League final itself.

Pep Guardiola’s side need one more win to complete a treble which has alternately looked inevitable and impressive, with the Premier League and FA Cup already in the bag – though opponents Inter have a cup to their name too this term, having beaten Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia final. They did only finish third in Serie A however, marking them out as significant underdogs in this one-off event.

While City will doubtless face questions over their supremacy and the manner of achieving it if they get the job done at last, tonight from the players’ perspective is only about one thing: winning, and setting right the many mistakes in recent years which have seen them fall short. Follow our live coverage of the Champions League final below: