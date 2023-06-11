Guardiola hails 'honour' of sharing treble feat with Sir Alex Ferguson

Pep Guardiola has described how “honoured” he is to emulate Sir Alex Ferguson’s success after Manchester City became only the second English team, after Manchester United in 1999, to have won the treble.

City completed the feat with Saturday’s (10 June) Champions League win combined with Premier League and FA Cup victories in the same season.

“It is an honour from me to be alongside Sir Alex Ferguson. I got a message from him this morning and it is an honour,” the City manager said.