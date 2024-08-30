Support truly

Oasis fans are now steeling themselves for the inevitable feeding frenzy when tickets to the band’s 2025 reunion tour go on sale this week.

The British rock band announced their long-awaited reunion on Tuesday (27 August), with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher set to join one another onstage for the first time since their split in 2009.

Tickets are going on general sale on Saturday 31 August, with a pre-sale open to fans who enter a ballot.

The pre-sale ballot of tickets comes before the general sale and is expected to take place on Friday 30 August after 5pm.

Registration for the ballot initially closed at 7pm BST on Wednesday 28 August. Fans who applied had to fill out their contact details and answer a general knowledge question about the band.

However, the band announced on Thursday (29 August): “Due to a last minute surge in pre-sale ballot entries, a number of confirmation emails are still being processed and sent out.

“The deadline to confirm your entry has now been extended to 10am BST tomorrow morning (Friday 30th August). If successful in the ballot, you will be contacted tomorrow by 5pm BST with pre-sale access information. Thank you for your patience.”

Fans can register for the ballot via the official Oasis website.

Success in the ballot does not necessarily guarantee tickets, which will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Oasis have said that the ballot was set up to “ensure the maximum number of fans have a fair opportunity to access tickets”.

Liam and Noel Gallagher pictured in a new photo accompanying their reunion announcement ( EPA )

The band behind hits such as “Champagne Supernova”, “Rock’n’Roll Star” and “Cigarettes and Alcohol” also warned that emails confirming people have registered might be slow to arrive, due to the “extremely high volume of entries”.

Successful applicants will receive a further email with access information on Friday morning.

A seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium begins at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

The cheapest seats are Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, which will set you back £73, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.

Before the announcement for UK shows, Irish promoters MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.

In the band’s home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.

Fans will be able to buy four tickets each.

JULY 2025

4 July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5 July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

12 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

16 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

19 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

20 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

25 July – London, Wembley Stadium

26 July – London, Wembley Stadium

30 July – London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025

2 August – London, Wembley Stadium

3 August – London, Wembley Stadium

8 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16 August – Dublin, Croke Park

17 August – Dublin, Croke Park

Where can I buy tickets from?

Tickets for the UK tour dates will go on sale at 9am on Saturday 31 August and will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, and seetickets.com. Dublin tickets will available from 8am that same day from www.ticketmaster.ie.