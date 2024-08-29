Oasis reunion tour ticket prices revealed as fans prepare for pre-sale release – live
Oasis, the biggest British band of the last 30 years, are finally reforming after brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher made peace
Oasis fans are preparing for the release of tickets to their reunion tour in 2025.
The British rock band announced their long-awaited reunion on Tuesday (27 August), with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher set to join one another onstage for the first time since their split in 2009.
While tickets will go on general sale on Saturday 31 August, a pre-sale will be availabled for eager fans who have entered a ballot that closed on Wednesday (28 August). Fans who applied had to fill out their contact details and answer a general knowledge question about the band.
Success in the ballot does not necessarily guarantee tickets, which will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
The band behind hits such as “Champagne Supernova”, “Rock’n’Roll Star” and “Cigarettes and Alcohol” have warned that emails confirming people have registered might be slow to arrive, due to the “extremely high volume of entries”.
Standing tickets at Wembley will cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.
A seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium begins at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.
The cheapest seats are Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, which will set you back £73, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.
Before the announcement for UK shows, Irish promoters MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.
In the band’s home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.
The tour will include four nights at Heaton Park in Manchester, the band’s hometown, between 11 to 20 July, along with four shows at Wembley Stadium in London from 25 July to 3 August. Three further dates were added on Thursday (29 August).
These dates include 16 July in Manchester, 30 July in London and 12 August in Edinburgh. Tickets for all shows will go on sale at 9am on 31 August.
Roisin O’Connor reports:
