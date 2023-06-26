Offset and Quavo reunite at BET Awards to pay tribute to late Migos member Takeoff

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Migos’s Offset and Quavo reunited at the BET Awards to pay tribute to Takeoff.

In a surprise performance, both Georgia-born rappers took the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday 25 June to pay tribute to their brother who was shot dead in Houston last year.

Offset and Quavo appeared on the stage with a backdrop of a space shuttle that took off before an image of Takeoff took over.

The rappers, who’ve had differences in the past, started off their performance with “Bad N Boujee” to pay homage to their late brother.

Offset and Quavo did not address the crowd, except to shout “Take!”

Soon after the performance ended, Offset and Quavo posted a clip of the performance on Instagram, writing: “Do this s*** for the fam cuz this s*** bigger than me.”

In his own post, Quavo added: “For the Rocket.”

Many fans are calling Migos and Offset’s performance “iconic”.

“Man, I been waiting on this. I literally had goosebumps. Man Takeoff would be proud bro!” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “This right here was for the Kulture, and it made me soooo happy. Long Live, Takeoff.”

One person wrote: “Truly one of the best moments of 2023. Glad to see these dudes come back together.”

“The hip-hop community needed to see this reconciliation,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “The way this has made me so emotional. Love that they finally came together for Takeoff like this!”

Takeoff and Offset formed hip-hop trio Migos with Takeoff’s uncle Quavo in 2008. They rose to prominence from 2013 onwards, eventually topping US charts with their 2016 single “Bad and Boujee”.

Shortly after Takeoff’s death, Quavo honoured his nephew in an emotional Instagram post, writing: “You are our angel.” He later released a new song, “Without You”, as a tribute to Takeoff.