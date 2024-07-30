Ozzy Osbourne apologises to Britney Spears over dance comment

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ozzy Osbourne has issued an apology to pop star Britney Spears after she was irked by his criticism of her dancing videos.

The “Toxic” singer told the British rocker and his family to “kindly f*** off” after they weighed in on the clips she shares to TikTok and Instagram, during an episode of their podcast The Osbournes.

In the episode that aired on 16 July, the Black Sabbath frontman said he was “fed up” of seeing “poor old Britney Spears” dancing “every f***ing day... it’s sad, very, very sad.”

His children then chimed in, with Jack joking “save Britney”, in reference to the viral campaign to release Spears from her conservatorship, and Kelly remarking that she felt “sorry” for the singer.

Spears, 42, soon called out the family on Instagram in a lengthy post: “I’m gonna... tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f*** off!” she said.

In the latest episode of The Osbournes, which aired on Monday 29 July, Kelly asked if the family could apologise to Spears after the backlash over their initial comments.

“Britney, I really owe you an apology,” Ozzy, 75, responded. “I’m so sorry for making that comment.

“However,” he continued, “it would be better if you didn’t do the same f***ing dance every day. Change a few movements.”

Kelly then chimed in and urged Spears to “never stop dancing”.

“I love your dancing, it makes you happy and I’m so sorry if any of us offended you,” she said.

“I really do apologise,” Ozzy repeated. “I love you and I think you’re beautiful.”

Ozzy Osbourne apologised for his comments about Britney Spears ( Instagram/BritneySpears/Getty Images )

Spears has largely stayed away from the entertainment world since the end of her 13-year involuntary conservatorship, which saw her estranged father, Jamie Spears, placed in control of both her business and personal life.

In her response to the Osbournes, she appeared to compare herself to actor Kate Beckinsale, who in May responded to trolls calling her “too thin” in comments on an Instagram video of her dancing.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London,” Spears wrote.

“I realised how incredibly cruel people were talking about her Instagram saying she needs more age-appropriate content … she’s in her fifties and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally four years old.”

She remarked that the comments Beckinsale was getting weren’t “as bad as some of my comments saying it’s sad I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every single day on my Instagram!”

Beckinsale then thanked Spears for defending her: “Women supporting women is my favourite thing,” she said.