Ozzy Osbourne is apparently planning to say farewell to his fans with two final shows in his hometown of Birmingham.

The Black Sabbath frontman’s wife, music manager and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, reportedly revealed the news during a talk in London on Monday (22 January).

Sharon, 71, is touring her “Cut the Crap” show, which is being held in Birmingham on Wednesday before returning to London next weekend.

The Mirror reports that Sharon brought up the possibility of Ozzy referring to the stage during her recent appearance, after the rocker was forced to cancel earlier planned shows due to a string of health issues.

“He won’t tour again, but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly’,” the publication quotes Sharon.

She added: “We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from.”

Ozzy Osbourne, 75, announced his retirement from touring last year (Getty Images)

Sharon claimed her husband’s voice is “still absolutely perfect” and told her audience that he has been taking singing lessons during his time away from the stage.

“And he can joke, yeah,” she continued. “He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don’t like his music, you can’t not like Ozzy; he just draws you in.”

In the same talk, Sharon also opened up about the couple’s ups and downs over the years, and how she was affected by his infidelities.

Ozzy, 75, announced his retirement from touring in February last year, when he cancelled his planned UK and European tour dates due to ill health. He called the statement “one of the hardest things” he’d ever had to share with his fans.

Many of his health problems were linked to an accident he suffered at home in 2019, where he injured his spine. The injury exacerbated a previous one he sustained in a quad bike accident at his estate in 2003.

In 2020, he also revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Both Ozzy and his wife, TV personality Sharon Osbourne, share regular updates about his health (Getty Images for The Recording A)

However, in September, Ozzy denied he was on his “last legs” as he underwent what he said would be the final surgery on his neck.

“It is going to be the final surgery because I can’t do it anymore, regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow,” he told TV host Piers Morgan on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“The paps wait to ambush me everywhere,” he complained, addressing speculation about his condition. “There’s always some precarious photo where my mouth’s half open and I’m bent over.”

He added: “I’m far from being on my last legs.”

Ozzy also hit back at an online death hoax in December, where he was erroneously included in an “in memoriam” video online.

Appearing on his family’s podcast, The Osbournes, he paraphrased Monty Python and the Holy Grail as he joked: “I’m not dead. I’m not really dead... just a little flesh wound.

“I’m going to do some more gigs before I’m finished, anyway,” he said.