Billboard Music Awards host Sean Combs aka P Diddy joked about Will Smith’s Oscars slap during his opening monologue at the star-studded award ceremony held in Las Vegas on Sunday (15 May).

The 52-year-old rapper gave a six-minute monologue where he spoke about how the ceremony was a chance for everyone to “celebrate like we got a second chance at life up in here”.

Towards the end of his speech, Diddy poked fun at Smith’s actions at the Oscars ceremony this year, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

“If you feeling a little froggy tonight, don’t feel froggy, but if you are feeling a little bit froggy and you decide to jump on this stage here tonight, I do suggest you have your affairs in order,” Diddy said with a slight laugh.

“And I say that with love I say that with the ultimate and utmost love.”

In his monologue, Diddy also spoke about the “message” he came to bring to the award ceremony.

“Tonight is special, though, very, very special, because we all got a second chance at life. That’s the message I really came here to bring,” he shared.

“There’s a lot going on in the world and we really got a second chance at life. I think that now because the world is open, sometimes we take things for granted, you know and so tonight we’re going to celebrate like we got a second chance at life up in here.”

“We’re going to celebrate a chance to be able to do it better and do it bigger and celebrate each other,” he continued. “Because y’all got to know that we are blessed that we are here, we woke up this morning and that’s the greatest miracle that you could ask for.”

Last week, Diddy announced the “great breaking news” that rapper Travis Scott would be performing at the forthcoming BBMAs in his first televised show since the Astroworld tragedy last November.

“I have some great breaking news. This just in,” Diddy said, adding: “For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, I made a request, I made a demand. I said, ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform.’ Diddy is hosting the show – I’m executive producing – he has to perform.’

“And NBC said ‘Yes.’ So, it’s going down Sunday. Travis Scott will be performing.”

In a recent interview with Billboard, Diddy also said he would use the show to spread “love and forgiveness” around Scott and Morgan Wallen, who faced backlash after he was caught using a racial slur in a viral video last year.

“So one of the things I’m doing directly is uncancelling the cancelled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about uncancelling. But cancelling is a trend that needs to stop,” he said.

“Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan [used the N-word] while talking to his boy,” Diddy added. “People make mistakes. Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive.”