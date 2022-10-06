Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Paramore have spoken out after a man allegedly assaulted “multiple” female audience members during their show in the US earlier this week.

The American rock band were performing a concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, as part of their tour when the reported incidents took place.

Addressing the allegations of their Instagram page, the band strongly condemned the behaviour of the attendee.

“After last night’s show in SLC [Salt Lake City], we were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while we were onstage,” the post began.

“A man physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple at our show. Our security team and venue staff were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him.”

The group also said that if they’d known what was happening, they would have paused the show: “We did not realise this was happening, as the incident took place out of view from the stage.”

The band were keen to reinstate their moral policy at their shows: “PARAMORE DOES NOT CONDONE violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind. It is supremely unwelcome in our community and has no place at our shows.”

Paramore said they want their shows to be a “safe place” for fans, adding that if people can’t respect their values, they shouldn’t come to their gigs.

“To the fans who were hurt by or who witnessed what happened last night, we are so sorry. We hope that you know we will always do anything we can to protect you and make you feel celebrated,” they wrote.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Paramore are currently on tour across America throughout October and November, with their last show scheduled to take place on 16 November in St Augustine.