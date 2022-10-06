Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Paramore issue statement after man ‘physically and verbally assaults multiple women’ during live show

Fans were allegedly assaulted at the band’s show in Salt Lake City earlier this week

Megan Graye
Thursday 06 October 2022 12:42
Comments
Hayley Williams has the best response to hilarious fan video using Paramore song

Paramore have spoken out after a man allegedly assaulted “multiple” female audience members during their show in the US earlier this week.

The American rock band were performing a concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, as part of their tour when the reported incidents took place.

Addressing the allegations of their Instagram page, the band strongly condemned the behaviour of the attendee.

“After last night’s show in SLC [Salt Lake City], we were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while we were onstage,” the post began.

“A man physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple at our show. Our security team and venue staff were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him.”

Recommended

The group also said that if they’d known what was happening, they would have paused the show: “We did not realise this was happening, as the incident took place out of view from the stage.”

The band were keen to reinstate their moral policy at their shows: “PARAMORE DOES NOT CONDONE violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind. It is supremely unwelcome in our community and has no place at our shows.”

Paramore said they want their shows to be a “safe place” for fans, adding that if people can’t respect their values, they shouldn’t come to their gigs.

“To the fans who were hurt by or who witnessed what happened last night, we are so sorry. We hope that you know we will always do anything we can to protect you and make you feel celebrated,” they wrote.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Paramore are currently on tour across America throughout October and November, with their last show scheduled to take place on 16 November in St Augustine.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in