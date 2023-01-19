Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Phoebe Bridgers has confirmed she is not engaged while discussing a new song by her band boygenius.

Back in November, Bridgers and Normal Peoplestar Paul Mescal were rumoured to be engaged. However, their fans now believe they have broken up.

boygenius are a three piece supergroup made up of solo artists Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

On Wednesday (18 January), the band announced the record, and shared three new songs from the forthcoming album.

“The record is out 31 March and three songs are out now,” they wrote on Instagram.

While discussing the new album in an interview with Rolling Stone, Bridgers explained that one of the forthcoming singles from the new record, “Revolution O” is about “falling in love online.”

“With the attention span of being in lockdown, it was just really beautiful,” Bridgers said.

Mescal and Bridgers began dating after first interacting when Bridgers posted a tweet about the BBC show.

“Finished Normal People and now I’m sad and horny oh wait,” wrote the star at the time, to which Mescal replied “I’m officially dead.”

The pair then interviewed each other on Instagram live for Wonderland magazine.

According to Rolling Stone, Bridgers did not comment on who the song was about or whether the couple are still together, but she did confirm she is not currently engaged.

The song was originally titled “Paul is Dead” – supposedly after a famous Beatles conspiracy theory, as opposed to name checking Paul Mescal.

“Paul is dead” is the name given to the theory that Paul McCartney actually died in 1966 and was replaced by a lookalike.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers in 2021 (Getty Images for LACMA)

Elsewhere in the interview, Bridgers spoke about another song on the record, entitled “Letter to an Old Poet”, which is about “all-consuming love.”

“That song is about when someone has so much power over you, they stop being a person,” said Bridgers, but did not say who the song was about.