PinkPantheress cancels remainder of 2024 tour to focus on ‘health and well-being’

PinkPantheress has canceled all her remaining tour dates in 2024 in order to focus on her “physical health and overall well-being.”

The 23-year-old British singer-songwriter, real name Victoria Beverley Walker, made the announcement on Thursday (August 1) on her Instagram Story.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I sadly have to announce that I will not be able to continue the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall well-being,” she wrote. “It appears I have reached a wall which I’m struggling to penetrate through.”

The “Boy’s a Liar” singer has been traveling and opening for Olivia Rodrigo on her GUTS tour since July 19.

She was scheduled to perform at Rodrigo’s upcoming San Francisco and Vancouver concerts; however, PinkPantheress noted that her canceled dates will include “my GUTS tour, Field Day, summer Sonice, FORM, III Points, and Australia/NZ appearances.”

“I would like to thank all of you, as well as my touring team and Olivia for giving me the platform to perform some super fun shows,” she added. “I’m sad to disappoint anyone and can only hope we will be in each other’s company once I return to health.”

‘It appears I have reached a wall which I’m struggling to penetrate through,’ PinkPantheress explained on Instagram ( PinkPantheress on Instagram )

Earlier this year, PinkPantheress embarked on her Capable of Love Tour, which began in February in Dublin. By April, she brought the tour to North America, making stops in several major cities, including Detroit, Michigan; Montreal, Québec; Chicago, Illinois; Houston, Texas; and Los Angeles, California.

During her Dublin show, the “Pain” artist sent the crowd wild when she brought out a group of Irish dancers to accompany her on stage.

The group Cairde danced around her as she performed “Angel,” her bedroom pop tune recorded for the Barbie soundtrack, which incorporates a fiddle in the breakdown.

PinkPantheress announced the cancelation of the rest of her 2024 tour dates ( Getty Images for MTV )

PinkPantheress first rose to prominence in 2021 after several of her songs, including “Just a Waste” and “Break It Off,” went viral on TikTok.

She won the BBC’s Sound of 2022 poll after her singles “Just for Me“ and “Pain” from her debut mixtape To Hell with It peaked in the top 40 of the UK Singles Chart.

Her 2022 single “Boy’s a Liar“ reached No 2 in the UK, while its remix, featuring Ice Spice, also marked PinkPantheress’s debut on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No 3. She released her debut album, Heaven Knows, in 2023.