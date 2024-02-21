Pinkpantheress sends Dublin crowd wild with surprise Irish dancers

PinkPantheress brought out a group of Irish dancers to accompany her on stage while performing at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre on Tuesday (20 February), sending the crowd wild.

Dancing group Cairde joined the singer as she performed “Angel”, her bedroom pop tune recorded for the Barbie soundtrack which incorporates a fiddle in the breakdown.

On her use of the fiddle, PinkPantheress told Elle she felt it appropriate as “the soundtrack reminded me of a 2000s Disney prom scene.”

She said: “I was just like, let’s try it and see what they think. I just wanted to have fun.”