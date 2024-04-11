Olivia Rodrigo hit with flowers thrown by fan on GUTS world tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Olivia Rodrigo fan has sparked backlash after hitting the singer-songwriter in the head with flowers after she failed to acknowledge them during a recent stop on her world tour.

Recording of the incident, which took place before her final Madison Square Garden performance in New York, captures the moment the popstar greeted fans inside the venue before posing for photographs and accepting gifts including friendship bracelets and cowboy hats.

One concertgoer can be seen attempting to hand Rodrigo a bouquet of flowers. When she doesn’t take them, they throw them towards her, hitting her in the head.

An audience member threw a bouquet of flowers at Olivia Rodrigo’s face while she was greeting fans at her GUTS World Tour.



pic.twitter.com/VOrfcDoLFE — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 10, 2024

The “Drivers License” hitmaker is seen reacting before quickly moving on to greet other fans.

Rodrigo was hit by flowers thrown by a fan at her latest concert ( X )

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment at what happened, with many worried for the popstar’s safety.

One X user called the act “disrespectful”, and another felt that “concert etiquette” was gone. The fan’s behaviour was deemed “dangerous” by another user, who said “shoving the flowers at her and throwing them is dangerous. Just terrible.”

Olivia Rodrigo performs on the GUTS world tour ( Getty Images for ABA )

Others praised the 21-year-old star’s professional attitude, saying that she was “so strong” and praising her for keeping “smiling”.

This isn’t the first time a singer has been attacked by an object thrown during a concert. In July 2023, Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown during the Vienna stop of his acclaimed Love on Tour show.

In June of last year, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a fan’s phone and had to receive medical attention after the incident, which left her with a black eye.

The American singer’s GUTS world tour comes after the success of her critically acclaimed second album, Guts, released in September of last year.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The singer-songwriter has received numerous accolades for her latest album ( Getty Images )

The record received rave reviews, being described as “even angrier, wittier and rocker than her excellent debut.”

Lead single “Vampire”received 3 Grammy nominations, and won the People’s Choice Award in 2024 for Song of the Year.

Rodrigo made headlines recently after she showed her support for reproductive rights by distributing free emergency contraceptive pills at her concert in Missouri.

The GUTS world tour, which began on February 23 at the Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California, is set to continue on April 30 in Dublin at the 3Arena, after a short break.