Olivia Rodrigo jokes that ‘Drivers License’ is about Adam Driver in SNL promo

Olivia Rodrigo has joked that her song ‘Drivers License’ is about Adam Driver in a Saturday Night Live promo.

The singer-songwriter and actor joined SNL actress Heidi Gardner to preview their upcoming appearance on SNL on 9 December.

After Driver introduced himself and the Grammy-award-winning artist, Gardner noted the “awkward” pairing.

“This is awkward, Olivia Rodrigo and the guy she wrote a song about,” Gardner said.

“That song’s not about me,” reacted Driver.

Rodrigo chimed in, saying: “It’s 100 per cent about you,”

The one-minute promo includes more jokes and skits between the three.