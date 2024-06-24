Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has officially left London – until August.

The record-breaking series of concerts drew over 700,000 people to London’s Wembley Stadium over the weekend, and an estimated £300m to the capital’s economy.

Fans spent months getting their outfits ready, making bracelets, and showing off their dedication to the star. And there were some familiar faces among the crowds.

We’ve compiled a list of all the celebrity sightings below.

Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte

The future King of England was seen “shaking it off” as he celebrated his 42nd birthday, and danced with his children on the first night of the tour on Friday (21 June).

The royals then took a selfie with the “Cruel Summer” singer and thanked her for a “great evening”.

I am sorry but prince william dancing to shake it off has me wheeeeeezing pic.twitter.com/hDyLxtJIdt — nich⸆⸉ (@sohighschooll) June 22, 2024

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott

Fleabag duo Scott and Waller-Bridge were also spotted having a good time as they sang along to “Love Story”.

The pair, who played love interests on the show, thrilled fans who joked: “The hot priest realised that he loved Fleabag more, left the church and now they are on a date at the Eras tour while her sister babysits their newborn (this is a FACT idc).”

Paul McCartney and Bon Jovi pic.twitter.com/2IgqFiNiUM — joey (@Fan_FlickOn) June 23, 2024

Paul McCartney and Bon Jovi

Legends united as Beatles star McCartney and rocker Bon Jovi were seen in the VIP tent on the third night of the Eras Tour.

McCartney danced with fans as Swift performed “But Daddy I Love Him”.

Protect Paul McCartney at all costs pic.twitter.com/R7Rnedl7zo — esra (@1989healy) June 23, 2024

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Emily Maitlis

The usually serious news presenters let their hair down over the weekend as they took a selfie in the stands at the concert

Maitlis wore a pink feather boa while Guru-Murthy donned a cool reflective pair of sunglasses.

“What are the chances????!!!! July 4th rehearsals start early….” captioned the Channel 4 presenter, giving a nod to the forthcoming general election they will both be covering.

What are the chances????!!!! July 4th rehearsals start early…. @maitlis pic.twitter.com/UGrgMGVuh1 — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) June 22, 2024

Piers Morgan

Controversial presenter Morgan outed himself as a Swiftie over the weekend as he wore a stripey pink short-sleeved shirt with shades.

“Taylor, the wait is over.. for both of us! #Swifty @taylorswift13” wrote the presenter.

Hugh Grant, Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Greta Gerwig

The Love Actually star issued a hilarious message to Taylor Swift after watching her second performance at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Taylor Swift has a trance on everyone.



Tom Cruise, Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Grant, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Travis Kelce and Jason & Kylie Kelce all dancing to “shake it off”



I’ve never seen Tom so relaxed 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1o0o3A4Cn6 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) June 23, 2024

He was among other celebrities– including Tom Cruise, Greta Gerwig, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher – watching from the VIP tent at Swift’s globe-trotting show on Saturday night (22 June).

Sir Keir Starmer

The Labour leader joked about making a “Swift pit stop” as he took a break from the campaign trail to attend the concert with his wife.

The politician, who recently raised an eyebrow as he claimed that Stormzy was his favourite artist, appeared to be in a VIP section as one commentator joked: “Man of the people in the VIP suite.”