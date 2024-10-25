The heartbreaking reason why Raye’s second album has been delayed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Fans of Raye’s Brit Award-winning album My 21st Century Blues may have to wait a long time for her follow-up record.

In an Instagram post marking her 27th birthday, the “Escapism” singer revealed that her car had been stolen, and that the vehicle had contained notebooks filled with songs earmarked for her second album.

“It’s my birthday and my car got stolen with all my song writing books in the boot so no second album any time soon love you bye,” she wrote alongside a series of photos depicting her birthday celebrations.

One of the snaps showed a birthday cake iced with the words “Sorry ur car got stolen” in red lettering.

Others featured some more traditional birthday treats, including a tiered pink and red confection bearing the message “Happy Birthday Raye” and another cake decorated with the number 27 and a Mario Kart topper.

The musician’s fans shared their sympathy with the star, with some joking that they would try to find the missing car themselves in order to speed her next record along.

“Operation find Raye’s car …. NOW!!!” one follower wrote, while another said: “I’m starting my own investigation, we need that album.”

“Y’all we gotta find that car,” one fan chimed in. “I NEED the second album.”

“Girl we need to get your car back I am fuming,” another added.

Earlier this year, Raye (full name Rachel Keen) made Brit Award history as she picked up six of the seven trophies she was nominated for, the most awards that any artist has received in one ceremony. She also became the first woman to be crowned songwriter of the year.

Raye made Brit Award history earlier this year ( Getty Images )

Her astonishing victory came after she left her long-time record label Polydor and chose to release My 21st Century Blues independently.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

She followed up her Brit success with another win at the Ivor Awards, where she was also named songwriter of the year, with the judges praising her as the “voice of a generation”.

In August, she appeared as an opening act for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London, taking to the stage for the final performance of the European leg of the tour.

Raye is not the only musician to have had her recording plans scuppered by thieves. In 2022, Lana del Rey revealed that a laptop containing songs from an upcoming album and a 200 page book manuscript had been stolen from her car in a smash and grab incident in Los Angeles.