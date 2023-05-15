Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Riley Keough shared a tribute to her late mother Lisa Marie Presley on the first Mother’s Day since her passing.

Presley, a singer and the only child of Elvis Presley, died on 12 January at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Sunday (14 May) marked Mother’s Day for many countries, excluding the UK, where it is celebrated in March.

In honour of her first Mothering Sunday without Presley, Keough, 33, shared a message on social media remembering her mother.

“Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for,” Keough wrote alongside a picture of Presley, her father Danny Keough and her as an infant.

The moving post has been “liked” more than 230,000 times at the time of writing and has attracted support from fellow celebrities as well as fans.

Naomi Campbell, Sam Claflin and Lindsay Lohan all replied to the message with red heart emojis.

Celebrity medium Laura Lynn Jackson sent her well wishes: “Thinking of you and sending so much love. I know she is with you still and so proud of the mom you are! Sending love and celebration from this side and the other side!”

Presley’s death came mere days after her final public appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, where Austin Butler received the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Elvis.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the news in a statement that read: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

In the eulogy at Lisa Marie’s funeral, Keough’s husband revealed news of their child for the first time.

Reading on Keough’s behalf, Ben Smith-Petersen said: “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me.”