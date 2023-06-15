Rod Stewart explains why he’s ‘still a fan’ of ‘charismatic’ Boris Johnson

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Rod Stewart has explained why he is “still a bit of a fan” of Boris Johnson.

The “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer shared his views on the former prime minister after a damning report found that he repeatedly lied to Parliament about gatherings in Downing Street during lockdown.

The report concluded that Johnson was “complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation” of the privileges committee. He criticised the findings, calling them a “deranged conclusion” and accusing the Tory-majority group of MPs, who he has repeatedly sought to disparage, of lying.

However, Stewart, 78, was undeterred by these findings, and told Sky News: “I was and still am a bit of a fan of Boris because I think he’s got wonderful charisma.”

He continued: “But you know, you knew what you were getting with Boris, so it’s not unusual. He’s told a few porkies over the years. So I’m not surprised.

“He’s in big trouble now. But how is he going to make a comeback? I don’t know. Maybe he should talk to me. I’ve been making comebacks for years.”

Stewart addressed the government’s responsibility in the cost of living crisis, stating: “I’ve got people that work for me. They’re struggling, you know, I’ve just given everybody a 10 per cent raise, I gave them a raise two years ago, because they’re struggling. The cost of living is ridiculous.”

The privileges committee rejected Johnson’s claim that senior officials advised him that Covid rules and guidance had been followed in No 10.

They said that denials and explanations of Covid parties at No 10 were “so disingenuous that they were by their very nature deliberate attempts to mislead the committee and the House”.

Stewart, who was a member of The Faces in the 1960s and 1970s, is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 250 million records worldwide.

Rod Stewart ‘still a bit of a fan’ of Boris Johnson (Getty Images For Bauer Media)

His songs include “Maggie May”, “Sailing” and “I Don't Want to Talk About It”.