S Club shut down ‘nonsense’ reports Hannah Spearritt was excluded from reunion tour

S Club have shut down reports that Hannah Spearritt was “left out” of their forthcoming reunion tour.

In February, seven-piece pop group S Club 7, who were responsible for hits such as “Don’t Stop Movin’”, announced plans to reform and release new music together for the first time in 20 years.

All seven members, who originally performed together from 1998 to 2003, were involved: Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens.

However, following the death of band member Cattermole in April, singer Hannah Spearritt announced that she would not be continuing with the arena tour. Spearritt and Cattermole had previously dated while in the band.

The remaining five members decided to go ahead with the sold-out 15-date tour, now under the name S Club, with Lee saying in a recent interview that Spearritt was “always welcome” to rejoin them.

On Sunday (30 July) night, reports emerged alleging that Spearritt – who will release her first memoir this autumn – had in fact been left out of the tour.

According to The Sun, Spearritt told close friends that she’d been “blindsided” by the tour announcement, adding that the band members had been “ordered not to speak to her directly”.

On Monday (31 July), the five members of S Club appeared on ITV’s daytime show This Morning. During the interview, they were asked about the reports from the anonymous source.

S Club denied the reports on ‘This Morning' (ITV)

Lee was quick to shut them down, saying: “Whenever an article starts with ‘a source said’, you can kind of take it with a pinch of salt.”

“Who was the source?” Barrett asked, with Lee continuing: “The one thing they did get right is that we are doing a 15-date tour across the country.”

When host Jodie Gibson asked Lee to reiterate whether the door was open for Spearritt, he responded: “We’ve said that many times.”

His fellow band members were in agreement, with Barrett saying: “The article’s nonsense.”

“We’re doing a lot of stuff in 2024, so you never know what’s going to happen in the future,” O’Meara added.

The Independent has contacted Spearritt for comment.

Last week, S Club released their first single in two decades, titled “These Are The Days”. The track serves as a tribute to their “former friend” and “beloved” bandmate Cattermole, and who died of natural causes.

The Brit Award-winning band head out on their sold out tour in October, which has been renamed S Club: The Good Times Tour in tribute to Cattermole and the song on which he sang lead vocals.