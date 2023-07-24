S Club to release first new music in 20 years this week in tribute to Paul Cattermole

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

S Club will release their first single in 20 years in tribute to their late bandmate Paul Cattermole.

The British pop group, responsible for hits such as “Don’t Stop Movin’” and “Never Had a Dream Come True”, originally performed together from 1998 to 2003.

They briefly reunited from 2014 to 2015 and, in February, announced plans for all seven members to get back together for a reunion tour to mark their 25th anniversary.

However, following the death of band member Paul Cattermole in April, singer Hannah Spearritt – who previously dated Cattermole – announced that she would not be continuing with the tour.

In May, it was announced that Cattermole had died of natural causes.

The band announced that they would be continuing under the name S Club and, on Monday (24 July), shared that they would be releasing new music this week.

S Club’s new single, titled “These Are The Days”, will be released on Wednesday (26 July). Performed by band members Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara and Rachel Stevens, the track pays tribute to their “former friend” and “beloved” bandmate Cattermole.

It will be accompanied by “a moving film story that ends with S Club revealed as the five piece pop act that they are today”.

S Club will release new music before heading out on tour in the autumn (Leigh Kelly)

“These Are The Days” was written by the band’s original No 1 hit songwriting team of Cathy Dennis, Simon Ellis, Johanne Ellis and producer John Nathaniel.

The Brit Award-winning band head out on their sold out 15-date UK arena, which has been renamed S Club: The Good Times Tour in tribute to Cattermole and the song on which he sang lead vocals, in October.

The news comes weeks after it was announced that Spearritt will release her own memoir this autumn.

The 42-year-old will tell her story in Face The Music, which will focus on Spearritt’s life and career, from finding fame as a teenager to her transition into an acting career. It is scheduled for release on 5 October.

S Club 7 rose to fame on the CBBC show Miami 7. They went on to have four chart-topping singles in the UK and won three Brit Awards, before splitting in 2003.