Sam Smith’s performance of “Unholy” at the 2023 Brit Awards has received more than 100 Ofcom complaints.

On 12 February, Smith and Kim Petras performed a live rendition of their award-winning single wearing leather and black outfits.

Petras rolled out from under a car to start her verse while Smith took a seat on the back of a motorbike as she sang.

It is unclear exactly what part of the performance received the complaints.

This issue comes after Smith and Petras’s Grammys performance came under fire from a host of US conservatives.

On 5 February, Smith and Petras, both 30, performed a live rendition of “Unholy”.

During the performance, the stage was lit up with red lighting and pyrotechnics while dancers performed in metal cages. Smith was seen wearing a hat with horns.

Soon after the live telecast, conspiracy theorists and conservatives expressed fears that Smith and Petras’s performance at the Grammy Awards was a part of a “Satanic ritual”.

Elon Musk also commented on Smith and Petras’s performance, calling it “end of days vibes”.

“If that’s Satan, we have nothing to worry about,” he wrote in a tweet.

It was also revealed that Smith was reportedly “furious” ahead of their performance at the Brit Awards.

According to reports, their performance had to be delayed and was nearly abandoned entirely after technical issues caused problems on set.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Smith was apparently worrying over the forthcoming performance’s fate.

“Sam’s performance might have appeared seamless but behind-the-scenes it was a nightmare,” a source told The Sun.

“The whole set was built and ready to go but then a ­malfunction meant it had to be pulled off.

“Stormzy was moved forward and Sam was told there was a possibility their performance might be pulled altogether.”

They added: “Sam was understandably furious and it was pretty tense backstage.”