Morrisey claims Sam Smith’s ‘satanism’ being promoted by Capitol Records

Morrisey has claimed that Capitol Records is promoting Sam Smith's "satanism."

The former frontman of The Smiths also accused the record label of shelving his unreleased album, "Bonfire of Teenagers."

Writing in the third-person, he posted on his website: "Capitol Records proudly promotes Sam Smith’s ‘satanism’; yet they consider the honest truth of Morrissey’s factual Bonfire of Teenagers to be their biggest threat.

"They will not release it despite their contractual obligation and promise to do so."

The Independent has contacted a representative of Capitol Records for comment.

