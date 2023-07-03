Shania Twain ‘sticks the landing’ after falling on stage during Chicago concert

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shania Twain has reacted to news that she slipped and fell at a Chicago concert over the weekend.

During her performance at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Chicago, the 57-year-old country-pop singer accidentally tripped and fell while singing her hit song ”Don’t Be Stupid”.

As per viral videos on the internet, Twain was walking across the stage when she fell to the floor and landed on her bottom.

Despite her fall, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” singer got right back up and continued her performance.

Soon after the incident, Twain shared snapshots of her Chicago concert on Twitter. One of the photos from the album was of her sitting on the floor after her accidental fall.

“Chicago!! Sold out Tinley Park & haven’t done that since the Come On Over Tour in 1998!”she wrote in the caption. “I have the best fans in the world. In fact I met a fan on stage who wore the same look I wore for the UP! tour from Chicago 2003 too. So impressed! Felt good to be back.”

Twain also responded to Entertainment Weekley’s report of her fall, writing: “I did stick the landing though.”

Twain is currently on her Queen Of Me tour, which makes its next stop in Bethel, NY, on Monday night (3 July).

In April this year, Twain defended the show-stopping outfits she wore at this year’s CMT Music Awards.

The singer shared photos of her two looks at the awards show on Instagram after trolls criticised her in the comments of a different Instagram post, with people claiming that they couldn’t “recognise” her and that she needed a different “stylist”.

“Life is too short to wear boring clothes!!” Twain wrote in her and her team’s defense. “Thank you to the team behind my @cmt#CMTAwards looks.”